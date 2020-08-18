Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Tuesday's Game 1 against Milwaukee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Orlando is already overmatched against the East-leading Bucks, and they'll now be without one of their depth pieces in the backcourt. Carter-Williams continues to nurse a strained left foot, which cost him the final five seeding games. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 2.
