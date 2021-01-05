Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter-Williams tweaked his left foot/ankle during Monday night's game against the Cavs, limiting him to a season-low 18 minutes off the bench. It looks like he's avoided a serious injury, but the veteran backup will not be available Wednesday due to "soreness" in the foot.
