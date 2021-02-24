Carter-Williams finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six boards, five assists, and one block in 30 minutes of a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Carter-Williams finished with his third-highest scoring total of the season, notching his best shooting percentage since December. While not a consistent scorer, Carter-Williams is averaging more than five assists per game in February. He'll play the Nets on Thursday.