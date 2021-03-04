Carter-Williams scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with six rebounds, six assists two steals and one block in Orlando's 115-112 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
Carter-Williams had one of his best performances of the season, turning in a great, all-around game with the Magic missing Evan Fournier (groin). The guard has started Orlando's last ten games after missing 19 games due to a foot injury. Over that span, Carter-Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Stuffs stat sheet Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Plays 30 minutes in start•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting Sunday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Puts up 21 points in return•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting with minutes restriction•