Carter-Williams scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with six rebounds, six assists two steals and one block in Orlando's 115-112 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Carter-Williams had one of his best performances of the season, turning in a great, all-around game with the Magic missing Evan Fournier (groin). The guard has started Orlando's last ten games after missing 19 games due to a foot injury. Over that span, Carter-Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.