Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Set to play Friday
Carter-Williams (nose) said he will play Friday against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The 28-year-old was upgraded to probable earlier Friday, so it's not a major surprise he plans to suit up. Carter-Williams sustained the nasal contusion Tuesday versus the Wizards and may wear a protective mask after sitting out Wednesday's contest.
