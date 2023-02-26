Carter-Williams agreed Sunday with the Magic on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran guard spent time with the Magic in each of the past three seasons, though he didn't see any action in 2021-22 while he was recovering from left ankle surgery prior to being waived last February. Presumably healthy again, Carter-Williams will link back up with the Magic and offer depth at point guard while also having the ability to defend wings. Carter-Williams averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game across 31 appearances (25 starts) for the Magic in his last healthy season in 2020-21, but he's unlikely to approach that level of playing time over the final couple months of the current campaign.