Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Shooting struggles continue
Carter-Williams posted four points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of action during the Magic's 109-102 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.
After averaging just over three shots per game in the month of October, Carter-Williams has ramped up his field-goal attempts in November, averaging eight per game to begin the month. While the lengthy guard has been more aggressive in attempting to put the ball in the basket, it's not translated to production, as the former Rookie of the Year winner is shooting just 25 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc in November.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doesn't play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Expects to be available•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with hip contusion•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...