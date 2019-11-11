Carter-Williams posted four points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of action during the Magic's 109-102 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.

After averaging just over three shots per game in the month of October, Carter-Williams has ramped up his field-goal attempts in November, averaging eight per game to begin the month. While the lengthy guard has been more aggressive in attempting to put the ball in the basket, it's not translated to production, as the former Rookie of the Year winner is shooting just 25 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc in November.