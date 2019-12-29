Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sidelined Monday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The Magic aren't placing a firm timeline on Carter-Williams' return after he was diagnosed Dec. 20 with a sprained left shoulder. The reserve guard has already missed three contests and looks on track to miss further time beyond Monday.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: No longer in sling•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Productive showing off bench•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Set to play Friday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Likely to play Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...