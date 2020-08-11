The Magic have ruled Carter-Williams (foot) out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

As anticipated, Carter-Williams will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest due to a left foot tendon strain. The Magic are labeling Carter-Williams as day-to-day, but he'll likely need to complete a full-court, full-contact workout Wednesday in order to gain clearance for the team's final seeding game Thursday versus the Pelicans.