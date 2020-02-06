Carter-Williams supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, three steals, two blocks and one rebound in 24 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Celtics.

Carter-Williams stepped up with starter Markelle Fultz struggling in the tough matchup versus Boston. With D.J. Augustin (knee) still out, Carter-Williams has logged over 20 minutes in five straight games and has scored double-digit points three times during this stretch. Augustin isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, keeping Carter-Williams as the Magic's backup point guard for the foreseeable future. Next, the former rookie-of-the-year will face a soft Knicks' defense Thursday night.