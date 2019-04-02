Carter-Williams amassed eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.

Carter-Williams ended up earning more minutes than starting point guard D.J. Augustin, who finished with four turnovers (compared to zero for Carter-Williams) in this one. The 27-year-old point guard has proven to be a solid addition through eight appearances with the Magic. Still, he's likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues given his sporadic statistical production.