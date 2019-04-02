Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Solid stat line in Monday's loss
Carter-Williams amassed eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.
Carter-Williams ended up earning more minutes than starting point guard D.J. Augustin, who finished with four turnovers (compared to zero for Carter-Williams) in this one. The 27-year-old point guard has proven to be a solid addition through eight appearances with the Magic. Still, he's likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues given his sporadic statistical production.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Pours in 15 points Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sticking with Orlando•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Plays 18 minutes in win•
-
Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to sign with Magic•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be cut following acquisition•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Shipped to Chicago•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...