Carter-Williams recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds over 23 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Clippers.

Not much went right for the Magic in the double-digit loss, but Carter-Williams was one of the few exceptions. The 2013 first-round pick paced Orlando in both scoring and assists, despite coming off the bench. He's not a candidate to crack the starting five anytime soon, but Carter-Williams should continue to push for around 20 minutes a game while D.J. Augustin (knee) is likely sidelined for at least another couple of weeks. Carter-Williams might eventually become someone worth looking at in 12-team leagues, but he's more of a deep-league entity at this time.