Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sparkles off bench
Carter-Williams recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds over 23 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Clippers.
Not much went right for the Magic in the double-digit loss, but Carter-Williams was one of the few exceptions. The 2013 first-round pick paced Orlando in both scoring and assists, despite coming off the bench. He's not a candidate to crack the starting five anytime soon, but Carter-Williams should continue to push for around 20 minutes a game while D.J. Augustin (knee) is likely sidelined for at least another couple of weeks. Carter-Williams might eventually become someone worth looking at in 12-team leagues, but he's more of a deep-league entity at this time.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Back in action Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out Thursday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doubtful Thursday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...