Carter-Williams is starting Sunday's game against Phoenix, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams returned to the court Friday after a lengthy absence, and he'll be in the starting five once again Sunday with Cole Anthony (shoulder) unavailable. With several players ruled out for Orlando on Sunday, Carter-Williams could be in line for plenty of minutes against the Suns.
