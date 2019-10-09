Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting Wednesday
Carter-Williams will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks.
With Evan Fournier resting and Terrence Ross dealing with a chest injury, Carter-Williams will be given the nod at shooting guard. He played at least 24 minutes on three occasions last season, garnering 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
