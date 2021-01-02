Carter-Williams will start Saturday's game against the Thunder.
With Evan Fournier (back) out, Carter-Williams will get the nod at shooting guard. He's seeing 24.7 minutes across the past three games with averages of 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
