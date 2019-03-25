Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Sticking with Orlando
Carter-Williams re-signed Monday with the Magic on a second 10-day contract.
After joining the club a week and a half ago, Carter-Williams immediately stepped in as the second-team point guard for Orlando, unseating the disappointing Jerian Grant for those duties. In his first three games with the Magic, Carter-Williams is shooting a miserable 22.2 percent from the floor, but has contributed some decent counting stats with 3.0 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest. He'll likely continue to stick on the second unit, where his size and length should be an asset defensively against opposing guards.
