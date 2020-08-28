Carter-Williams (foot) is out for Saturday's Game 5 against the Bucks.
Carter-Williams remains out due to a strained tendon in his left foot -- an injury that's kept him sidelined since Aug. 4. D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz should continue seeing the vast majority of minutes at point guard.
