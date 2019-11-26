Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Still out Wednesday
Carter-Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Carter-Williams is set to miss his fourth straight matchup due to a left hip strain, and a timetable for his return remains murky at this point. His next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out again Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Avoids serious injury•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't return Sunday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...