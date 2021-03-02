Carter-Williams had 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.
Carter-Williams ended just two boards shy of putting up a double-double, but this stat-stuffing performance shouldn't surprise anyone -- he has had that ability to contribute on both ends of the court and in several categories throughout his career. While his scoring numbers will rarely move above the 15-point mark, he should be a decent fantasy asset in most formats providing he remains a starter and -- most importantly -- healthy.
