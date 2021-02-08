Magic head coach Steve Clifford said that Carter-Williams (foot) took part in portions of Monday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carter-Williams has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with a sprained left foot, but his involvement in practice in some capacity offers hope that his return may be around the corner. For now, consider him doubtful for Tuesday's game in Portland, but Carter-Williams could have a better shot at returning for the remaining three contests of the Magic's road trip.