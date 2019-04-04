Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: To sign for rest of season
Carter-Williams will sign a third contract with the Magic, keeping him in Orlando for the remainder of the season, Colton Jones of Amicohoops.net reports.
Carter-Williams second 10-day contract is set to expire after Wednesday's game against the Knicks. The new deal will allow him to remain with Orlando for the remainder of the regular season and possibly into the postseason if certain conditions are met. For Carter-Williams to be postseason eligible (given the Magic make the playoffs), Orlando would have to waive another player on their 15-man roster. In eight games off the bench for the Magic, Carter-Williams is averaging 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 18.1 minutes.
