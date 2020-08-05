Carter-Williams (foot) will undergo an MRI in the bubble, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carter-Williams left Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a sore left foot. He's undergoing an MRI to make sure it's nothing more serious than soreness. Chances are, he'll be sidelined Wednesday against the Raptors out of caution, but word on that is not yet official. Assuming he's out, D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz could garner more time since they're the only two other point guards on the roster.