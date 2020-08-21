Carter-Williams (foot) is doubtful to play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks.
Carter-Williams continues to recover from the strained left foot and appears set to miss his eighth consecutive game. The 28-year-old isn't expected to play Saturday, but his status could change with a positive workout Friday.
