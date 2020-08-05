The Magic list Carter-Williams as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors after he was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his left foot, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carter-Williams' early exit in Tuesday's game against the Pacers was initially attributed to a sore left foot, but the Magic determined he was dealing with something more significant after he was sent in for an MRI. With Carter-Williams likely to sit out Wednesday and at risk of missing additional time, Terrence Ross, James Ennis and Wes Iwundu could all be in store for mild increases in playing time.