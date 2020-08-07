Carter-Williams (foot) was ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
The 28-year-old was originally considered questionable with a left foot strain, but he won't be available for Friday's contest. Carter-Williams' next chance to take the court will be Sunday versus the Celtics.
