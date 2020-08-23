The Magic list Carter-Williams (foot) as out for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Bucks.
Carter-Williams has been sidelined since Aug. 4 with a strained tendon in his left foot and seemingly hasn't made any dramatic strides forward in the recovery process. Unless word surfaces within the next few days that Carter-Williams has resumed practicing fully, he's unlikely to be available at any point during the first-round series with Milwaukee.
