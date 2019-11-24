Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Monday
Carter-Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Detroit.
Carter-Williams will miss his third straight game after suffering the left hip strain last week. It's unclear when the 28-year-old is expected to return.
