Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Thursday's game against the Warriors.
There was some hope that Carter-Williams could return Thursday after he had been upgraded to questionable, but instead he will miss his 19th game in row. The Orlando backcourt is dealing with various injuries as Cole Anthony (shoulder) and Evan Fournier (back) are also out.
