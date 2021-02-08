Carter-Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game at Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Coach Steve Clifford said the 29-year-old participated in portions of Monday's practice, but he'll need to get some more work in before being cleared for game action. Carter-Williams hasn't seen the court since Jan. 4 but should be considered day-to-day as he appears to be on the cusp of his return.