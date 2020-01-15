Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Wednesday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Carter-Williams hasn't played since Dec. 20 due to a left shoulder sprain. He'll miss a 12th straight game Wednesday and remains without a concrete timetable for his return. With Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin (knee) both sidelined, Markelle Fultz will cover the majority of ball-handling duties.
