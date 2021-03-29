Carter-Williams won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a right knee contusion.

Carter-Williams suffered his knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup. Prior to his departure, he was held scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 13 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll return for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers.