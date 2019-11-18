Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Won't return Sunday
Carter-Williams (hip) won't return to Sunday's contest against Washington.
Carter-Williams suffered a strained left hip in Sunday's matchup and won't return as a result. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, though the guard will likely be tabbed at least questionable on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus Toronto.
