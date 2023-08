Oni and the Magic reached an agreement on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Oni appeared in 80 games for Utah between 2019-20 and 2021-22, but he hasn't played in an NBA contest since. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Yale will get a chance to compete during training camp, but in the likely event he doesn't make the opening day roster, the Magic will retain Oni's G League rights for the 2023-24 campaign.