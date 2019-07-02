Magic's Mo Bamba: Adds weight heading into second year
Bamba has gained roughly 15 pounds since the start of his rookie year, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Bamba is preparing to play for the Magic's Las Vegas Summer League team, and he told reporters Tuesday that he currently weighs 240 pounds -- nearly 15 pounds more than he weighed at 2018 NBA Draft Combine (225.6 lbs). Adding strength has been a priority for Bamba, especially after he suffered a stress fracture in his lower-leg midway through his rookie season. Now fully healthy, Bamba said he's "nimble as ever" and has become a better rebounder in traffic.
