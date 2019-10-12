Bamba totaled just six points, adding seven rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Frida's 100-75 preseason loss to Boston.

Bamba was in the starting lineup with Nikola Vucevic (ankle) on the sidelines but managed to put up only modest numbers. He did manage to block two shots, the category of which the bulk of his value is likely to come from this season. He has had a strong preseason thus far but is still not in the discussion for a standard league roster spot.