Bamba accumulated 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win over the Hawks.

Bamba arguably had the best performance of his career during Wednesday's win. He also became the first player in NBA history to post a double-double with at least four blocks and three made triples in fewer than 20 minutes. Even with that being the case, it seems unlikely Bamba will garner more minutes down the stretch as long as Nikola Vucevic remains healthy.