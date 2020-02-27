Magic's Mo Bamba: Career game in win vs. Hawks
Bamba accumulated 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win over the Hawks.
Bamba arguably had the best performance of his career during Wednesday's win. He also became the first player in NBA history to post a double-double with at least four blocks and three made triples in fewer than 20 minutes. Even with that being the case, it seems unlikely Bamba will garner more minutes down the stretch as long as Nikola Vucevic remains healthy.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...