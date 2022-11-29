Bamba (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Wendell Carter has already been ruled out for a sixth consecutive game due to a right plantar fascia strain, so Bamba will likely be in line for the start at center if he's able to return from his own injury that kept him from playing in Monday's 109-102 loss to the Nets. While both Carter and Bamba were sidelined Monday, Bol Bol shifted over from power forward and produced 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one assist in 39 minutes as Orlando's starting center.