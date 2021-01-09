Bamba scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added seven rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 132-90 loss to Houston.

Bamba missed the first six games of the season due to COVID-19 and a head injury and had yet to play more than four minutes or score in either of his two games so far. The Texas product finally saw some action in this one, but unfortunately, it was largely due to the Magic getting blown out, as he didn't get to play until the fourth quarter. He'll likely remain in a bench role unless something happens to Nikola Vucevic.