Bamba scored 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 12 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.

Bamba played the entire fourth quarter -- with the Magic down big -- but didn't see any minutes earlier in the game. While the stats came in garbage time, Bamba did play well by shooting efficiently and swatting three shots. Even though this type of production is unreliable, Bamba has earned playing time in five of the team's last six games as he continues to build back from a lengthy absence due to the COVID-19 protocols.