Bamba (illness) has been cleared for full contact, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

At the start of camp, Bamba was still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19, which dated all the way back to the Orlando bubble. It's been a long road back to full health for the big man, and this is a significant step in the right direction. It remains to be seen if Bamba will be available for the season-opener on Dec. 23.