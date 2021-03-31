Bamba posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Bamba played the same minutes as Wendell Carter and only one minute less than Khem Birch, but he was arguably the team's most productive big man -- he ended just two boards shy of putting a double-double while also being one of four reserves that scored in double digits. Bamba's path at consistent minutes is a bit crowded with both Birch and Carter on the roster, but this performance is a step in the right direction for the former first-round pick.