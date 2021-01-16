Bamba (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has yet to join Orlando on its ongoing road trip and appears likely to miss Saturday's game in Brooklyn, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Bamba remained in Orlando on Friday ahead of the team's 124-97 loss in Boston later that night after he was identified through contact tracing to potentially have been exposed to a non-team member positive for COVID-19, according to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel. The third-year center previously contracted COVID-19 himself in the summer and struggled to regain conditioning, resulting in the Magic limited him during the 2019-20 season restart at the NBA bubble and during training camp. Bamba is believed to be feeling healthier now, but he could still be in danger of missing the remaining four games of the Magic's road trip as a precaution.