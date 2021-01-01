Bamba sustained a head injury during practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba has yet to see the court this season after dealing with COVID-19 earlier in the year. He progressed to two-on-two work in practice Thursday, but he was hit in the head and wasn't feeling well for the matchup against Philadelphia. Coach Steve Clifford said Thursday's game would have been a good time to get Bamba his first minutes of the season since the Magic were trailing by a considerable margin, but he held him out due to the injury. It's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability Saturday against the Thunder.