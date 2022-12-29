Bamba is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards due to back pain.

Bamba has provided consistent rim protection off the bench for Orlando recently, averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over 18.8 minutes in the last four games. Unfortunately, a back issue could prevent him from resuming that role Friday. Moritz Wagner (illness) is also questionable, and Wendell Carter isn't quite up to speed following his lengthy absence, so the Magic could be scrambling for frontcourt help Friday.