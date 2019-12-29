Magic's Mo Bamba: Deemed questionable Monday
Bamba (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba has been nursing a right ankle sprain over the past week and has missed the last two games as a result. The second-year center has stayed relatively healthy for the most part this season after appearing in just 47 matchups during his rookie campaign last year.
