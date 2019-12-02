Bamba tallied just four points, three rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over Golden State.

Bamba was unable to keep his recent form going Sunday, ending with minimal production in just 17 minutes. He had been putting up strong defensive numbers whilst seeing an increased role due to the absence of Nikola Vucevic (ankle). The Warriors played a lot of small-ball which took Bamba's rim-protecting ability out of the equation. Bamba appears as though he is going to hover around the 20-minute mark for the foreseeable future which caps him in terms of overall value. He is more of a block streamer in 12-team leagues.