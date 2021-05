Bamba scored nine points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

The 18 boards were a career high for Bamba, but he's pulled down at least 15 in three straight games as he gets extended run while Wendell Carter deals with an eye injury. Over his last nine contests, Bamba is averaging 13.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.2 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals in 25.9 minutes.