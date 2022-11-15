Bamba contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

One of the most athletic big men in the entire league, Bamba has been forced to play off the bench this season with the coaching staff preferring the frontcourt partnership of Bol Bol and Wendell Carter, but he remains an intriguing player who can produce strong numbers on any given night. This was his first double-double of the campaign, but Bamba has posted solid figures considering his minutes. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.0 minutes per game.