Bamba posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

The Magic looked woeful on offense Friday, as they shot 31.4 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range as a team, but Bamba made his presence felt on both ends of the court in this one -- he delivered a double-double for the second time over his last five games and has also scored at least 15 points three times during that stretch. He averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest during the month of April.