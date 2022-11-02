Bamba logged two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Bamba saw just 13 minutes Tuesday, all but signaling an end to any hope managers had of him being a fantasy asset. He has now played fewer than 18 minutes in every single game this season, scoring more than seven points only once. It appears his role is going to marginalized moving forward and so at this point, there is no reason to be holding him outside of the deepest formats.